Larry Michael Medley

Larry passed away November 22, 2019, in Liberty Lake, WA. He was born in Spokane on February 21, 1957.

Larry worked with Kaiser Aluminum for 40 years, as well as Northwest Fence Company before founding Greenacres Fence Company which he ran for ten years.



He loved being at the lake, boating with friends and family, snowmobile riding, and playing basketball with grandkids. He was a great and honorable man who took pride in his work and providing for his family.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, David Medley. He is survived by his mother, Glenavon Medley; his wife of 40 years, Julie; children Monica (Brad) Rowland, Aaron (Jessica) Medley, Dayna (Michael) McKenna, and Elizabeth (Timothy) Raya; ten grandchildren; and brothers Richard, J.D., and Steven Medley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm, Lakes Community Church, 6703 N Idaho Rd., Newman Lake, WA.