Larry Dale Kimpson, Sr. passed away peacefully on August 30, 2018 in Spokane, Washington.

He was born September 29, 1942 to Dale and Katherine Kimpson in Corning, Iowa. Larry grew up in Corning, graduating from Corning High School in 1960.

He married Regina Van Pelt, also from Corning, in 1961. Larry and Regina had two sons, Jeffery and Greg. They separated in 1971. Larry met Velnora (Val) Mae Czenkusch later in 1971 and were married that same year. They have a son, Larry Jr.

Larry Sr. was creative and enjoyed working with his hands. He spent most of his working life in the automotive body and fender repair business. Larry started out in Corning, Iowa where he had his own shop for several years until he moved his family to Spokane in 1968.

After working for body shops at several car dealerships in Spokane, he finally opened Kimpson’s Body Shop on Broadway Avenue in September 1977. Renamed Kimpson Collision and Alignment, Larry operated this shop until he retired in 2008.

In his spare time, he enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, oil painting, home renovation projects, fishing, camping, golf and travel. It brought him great joy sharing these passions with his wife, sons, and grandchildren. His memory will live on through the many beautiful wood pieces he created for them over the years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Val; sons, Jeff (Denise), Greg (Rebecca), and Larry, Jr. (Kate); brother, Jim (Karon) Kimpson; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Katherine.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 5th from 10am – 5pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 6th at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held for immediate family after the ceremony.