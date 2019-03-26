Lang Nguyet Le, age 88, of Spokane, WA, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was born on September 6, 1931 in Vietnam and arrived in America on April 30, 1993.

Lang is survived by her husband; six daughters and 5 sons-in-law; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous loving relatives. She and her husband just celebrated their 70th anniversary last November.

A loving mother and homemaker, Lang was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She loved to watch cooking channels and listen to Vietnamese music during her spare time.

The family wishes to thank and gives their greatest and warmest gratitude to doctors, nurses, and all of those who cared for Lang during her last days.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at All Saints Lutheran Church, 314 South Spruce Street, Spokane, WA. The viewing will be held the same date from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home.