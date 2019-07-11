Kristopher James Scott

SCOTT, Kristopher James

Kris Scott of Spokane passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019, at the age of 40. Kris was born February 24, 1979, to Tami Jo Scott. Kris is survived by his sisters Teana ‘T' and Brittani ‘Brit', his Aunt Debby ‘Momma2', Uncle Joe ‘Joey', and a multitude of family & friends.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church located at 600 W. Cora Ave, Spokane, WA on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1pm-3pm.

A celebration of life reception will be held after the service (optional) until 7 PM located at 6914 N. Westgate Pl, 99208. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via PayPal to: Kris Scott — Memorial Fund, https://paypal.me/pools/c/8ghVtJ5Zja