Khylee Rae Singleton-Chaney
Our precious Khylee was unexpectedly called home on the evening of 9-16-2018 at the age of 13. She was in the 8th grade at Mountainside Middle School.
She loved snap chatting with her friends and family as well as listening to her favorite music. Khylee was such a mother hen to her younger siblings and cousins and had so much love for any and every child. Her love for babies/everyone was reciprocated by all who she came in contact with. She was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She definitely was a daddy’s girl and her smile and laugh lit up any room.
She is survived by her mother Kolette and father Jesse. As well as her step father Shane and step mother Keena. Her siblings, Shylah, Jaelyn, Ava, Jesse and Makenna, Grandmother Joanne, Grandfather Jeff, Grandparents Kandy and Rick, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends who deeply loved her and will miss her immensely.
