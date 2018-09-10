Kenneth “Kenny” Naccarato went to home to the Lord on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Kenny was born and raised and lived his whole life in Priest River, Idaho. Kenny and his twin sister, Joanne, were born on May 3, 1933, to Carl and Flora Naccarato on the family farm outside of Priest River. Kenny’s dad passed away six weeks after his birth, but his grandfather took in the family, and Kenny grew up with his extended family on the farm until about the age of ten, when his mother married Marion “Teddy” Naccarato. At that point, the Naccarato family moved into a house on Jackson street in Priest River.

Upon graduating high school in 1951, Kenny entered Gonzaga University, which he attended for one year. Afterwards, he entered the U.S. Army and served honorably for two years. He came back to Priest River and went to work at a local insurance agency.

Kenny and Anna Simonds, high school sweethearts, were married at St. Catherine’s Catholic church on June 6, 1959. They welcomed their oldest son, Tom, the following April, and almost every two years thereafter they welcomed a new member to their family, Susie, Kathy, Patty, and John until the youngest child Annie, was born in 1976.

Kenny owned and operated a successful real estate and insurance business for twenty-five years. He retired at 55 and spent most of the remainder of his life as a gentleman farmer, and he greatly enjoyed his growing family as his children married and had children of their own. He particularly loved being with them during Christmas and their annual “cousins’ camp” at Priest Lake, Idaho. He also loved giving his grandchildren tractor rides in the hayfields on his farm.

In his final years, Kenny became an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team.

Kenny was preceded in death by his Father, Carl; his mother, Flora; his stepfather, Teddy; and his sister, Laura. Kenny is survived by his wife and soulmate, Ann; his six children: Tom, Susie (and Mike), Kathy, Patty (and Bruce), John (and Gretchen), and Annie (and Mike); fourteen grandchildren; one great grandchild (and another one on the way); his brother, Robert; his sister, Joanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine’s Catholic church in Priest River, Idaho at ten o’clock in the morning on September 15, 2018, with interment of his ashes at West Bonner cemetery directly following the service. The family will host a reception after interment at the Priest River Event Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Priest River Food Bank.

