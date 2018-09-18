Kay Lavonne Croyle passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus September 10th, 2018 in Spokane Valley.

Kay was born August 27th, 1938 in Johnstown, PA, the first born to George and Avonelle Martin.

She grew up in PA and graduated from Ebensburg Cambria High School, where Kay met the love of her life and soul mate Robert P. Croyle. Kay and Bob married November 23rd, 1957, Kay was the first to marry in her class.

Kay became a mother to her son Robert M. in 1958. The family moved to Alexandria, VA in 1960 where she welcomed a daughter, Susan in 1962.

The family then moved to Three Hills, Alberta Canada in 1970 to be closer to her family. Kay helped Bob run the family machine shop. In 1971 the family moved to Vernon, B.C. were Kay was a weight watcher lecturer. Her last move would be to Spokane Valley in 1974 where the family would settle.

Kay would play many roles- Candy Striper, care taker of a retirement home, cook for East Valley School District, and assistant for a juvenile prosecuting attorney. Kay would work for many years around Spokane at McDonalds. She was a hostess and an ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House by visiting children in area hospitals.

Kay was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was outgoing, talkative, kind, and always making new friends. She loved taking trips, especially with her grandchildren, baking, cooking, and feeding people. Christmas was her favorite holiday.

Kay leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Robert P., son Robert M. ( Annette) daughter Susie, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Her sister Janis (Richard) and brother Glenn (Tina). Kay was preceded in death by her parents George and Avonelle and grandson Steven.

Viewing will be held September 17th, from 10am-5pm, and on Tuesday, September 18th from 9am-5pm.

A funeral service will be held September 19th, 2018 at 12pm at Heritage Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., Spokane WA 99224 .

The family would like to thank Pine Ridge for the excellent and loving care they provided, and Horizon Hospice for everything they did for Kay.

Memorial donations in Kay’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or Pine Ridge Alzheimers Special Care Center, 12009 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206