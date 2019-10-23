Kathleen Louise Emerson passed away on October 3, 2019, with friends at her side after battling a rare illness.

She was born in Spokane, Washington to Robert and Mildred Emerson. Childhood summers included visits to Loon Lake at the family cabin built by her father and uncle and enjoyed by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kathleen attended Ft. Wright College, Gonzaga, then graduated from Eastern Washington University as a teacher-librarian. She relocated to Grandview, Washington to begin her career as librarian in the public school for 2 years. Kathleen returned to Spokane to be librarian at Ridgeview and later Willard Elementary schools. Kathleen loved working with children and serving on library planning committees for Spokane School District.

An avid reader of mysteries, Kathleen was the author of historical romance novels. She had great enthusiasm for visiting new restaurants of every cuisine. Her comment at the news of a restaurant opening was, "Let's go there!" In recent years, as she cared for her elderly mother, Kathleen enjoyed her walking group, card crafting, attending musicals and plays, crochet and other interests.



Kathleen is survived by her mother, Mildred Emerson and her beloved cat, Duffy. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, David Emerson.

A service will be held on Wed., Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funerals, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane WA.