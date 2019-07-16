Julia (Julie) Louise (Whiting)Young, was born on February 2, 1950, in Longview, Washington to parents Hale and Helen Whiting.

Julia went home to her Heavenly Father on June 6th, 2019. Julie was an assistant teacher at Head Start in Dallas, Oregon for 10 years when she touched a lot of lives.

Julie also worked at the Spirit Lake Elementary school when she first moved to Idaho. Julie's primary focus and job was the raising of her family, being a loving wife to her husband Roger, and being involved with her grandchildren. She loved her family very much; most people would say "she was the tie that held us all together." Julie was a loving Child of God and her Faith never wavered.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents Hale and Helen Whiting and son Randy Ross. Julia is survived by her husband Roger Young of Blanchard, Idaho, Son Arly Barker (Kim) of Sascheen WA, Daughters Coral Solomon (Dan) of Oldtown, ID, and Abilene Anderson of Newport WA. Sisters Sally Thornburg (Paul), Laura Whiting and Cara Whiting, and Grandchildren Hannah Ross, Kurtis Hayden, Emma Solomon, Kaleb Solomon, Rylee Young and her niece Helen Whiting, whom Julie treated as another Grandchild. Julia had a large circle of Friends, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews whom she loved very much. Julia will be missed by all those who knew her, and we will always cherish the time we had to be together. Her light will continue to shine in the many lives she touched.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Blanchard Community Center, 685 Rusho Lane. Blanchard ID 83804. The community center was very dear to Julia's heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Blanchard Community Church, 26590 Highway 41, Blanchard ID, 83804. Reception to follow.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com



