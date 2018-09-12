Judith Amanda Kinney

Judith Amanda Reeves Kinney, passed away September 1, 2018, after fighting so hard and so long.

We admire her courage, strength and dignity through her battle. As God took her by the hand, she was reluctant to leave, telling the doctors, she was not yet ready to go.

Judith is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and family. She will be missed always.

In Hermiston, OR, a committal is scheduled September 15, 2018 at 1:00p at the Hermiston Cemetery.

In Spokane, WA, a Memorial Service is scheduled September 22, 2018 at 10:00a at Central Lutheran Church, 512 S Bernard St., 99204.