Joshua Gabriel Henry

Joshua (Age 27) was born April 7, 1992, in Junction City, KS. He passed away in Spokane, WA on June 6, 2019.

He has been residing in Pullman, WA for the last 10 years. He was an incredible cook and bartender, loved music and musicals, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He has a kind loving soul. He loved his girl "Sprite" more than anything. He is survived by his parents Shelly Lee and Todd Henry, and brother Tyce Henry, all of Boise, ID, and his dog "Sprite".

A Celebration of Joshua's Life will be held in Boise on Saturday, June 22 at Fatty's, 800 W. Idaho St #200, at 4:30 pm. Josh was all about having a good time, so that is what we plan to do.