Johnathan Lee McDonald "Happymeal" (54) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away far too soon in Athol, ID on September 19, 2018.

He was born to Reggie and Dianne McDonald on May 5, 1964 in Redding, CA. As a child, John grew up in California before his family moved to the Fernwood area. He attended school at the Upriver School, and then was bused into St. Maries for high school. 9th grade is where he met the love of his life Diane Blevins. The high school sweethearts married on February 14, 1984 in Texas.

John started out making a living as a mechanic. After a short stay in Texas, he and Diane moved back to St. Maries where they made their home. They had 2 children, James and Dallas. John worked at the Edwards Mill to support his family. After the mill closed he attended truck driving school. He was a long haul truck driver for many years. He started his log truck driving career working for Jack Buell Trucking, moving onto Chipper Bailey, Fleet Parts, and Don Reid Trucking. As a truck driver he earned his famous nickname “Happy Meal” because of the fact he was always seen with a smile on his face, and he was always happy.

John enjoyed the outdoors, specifically riding 4-wheelers and his side by side. He also enjoyed spending time at their family’s river lot. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved spoiling them; they had him wrapped around their fingers. John was also a back yard mechanic, and he enjoyed tinkering on just about anything.

John is survived by his wife Diane at the family home; son James McDonald and daughter in law Cheyenne Smidt-McDonald of Priest River, ID; daughter and son in-law Dallas and Tyler McPeak of St. Maries, ID; his parents Reggie and Dianne McDonald; siblings Virginia Brothers, Joe McDonald, Dana (Shannon) Sanders, Barbie McDonald, and Mike McDonald. Also surviving are 9 (soon to be 10) grandchildren, his pride and joy of life Raeleen, Gracie, Lilly, Molly and soon to be Iris McDonald; Nikoli, Hunter, Francesca, and Jean McPeak. Not to mention all his “adopted” children and grandchildren who loved him like a father and he loved them like his own also.

A celebration of life will be Saturday September 29, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Eagles Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A meal will follow for family and friends.



