John Marvin Moffitt passed away on Monday, September 17th after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was shy of his 76th birthday.

John was born on September 30, 1942 in Spokane, WA to Marvin and Florence Moffitt. He graduated from Central Valley High School in 1960. He was a member of the 2nd Place State Championship Basketball team as a senior. He showed horses and participated in gymkhana equestrian during his adolescent years. He was the state champ in Western Equitation in 1956. He graduated from Washington State University with a B.S. in Zoology in 1965. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

He married Janet Anderson from Spokane, WA on August 13, 1966.

He graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1969 in the top ten of his class. He completed his residency at Children’s Hospital Northwestern University in 1971 with a Masters in Pediatric Dentistry.

He served two years at Fort Huachuca, AZ as Chief Pediatric Dentist and was awarded the Meritorious Medal for his efforts. They returned to Children’s Hospital in Chicago and taught graduate students pediatric dentistry. In 1974, he and his family moved to Spokane, WA to establish a Pediatric practice.

After 45 years of working he retired and spent time giving back to Operation Smile. He participated in 15 dental missions throughout the world.

Janet passed away in August 2007 to cancer. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, boating, friends, family and lots of laughs. He never met a stranger. He loved watching sports but his favorite was Washington State Cougars and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

John is survived by his partner, Gerri Catalano and four children: Scott (Jane), Seattle; Jason, Spokane; Andrew (Nicole), Minneapolis and Alison (Greg), Seattle; grandchildren: Jack, Molly and Megan, Seattle; Tru and Estelle, Spokane; Cade and Grace, Minneapolis and Cole, Renee and Rachel, Seattle. Thanks to all the Swedish Hospital doctors, Sacred Heart doctors and Hospice of Providence and Hospice of North Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Janet Moffitt Scholarship Fund care of Hutton Settlement; 422 W. Riverside Suite 931, Spokane, WA, 99201.

As we all know, John did not know a stranger. Please make a new friend today in honor of him.

The family is holding a private service.