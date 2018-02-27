John J. Carey Sr., 88 years young of Priest River ID, died Feb 5 of complications from a fall he had taken while living at River Mountain Village in Newport WA.

John was Born Jan 21, 1930 in Beardstown ILL., he was a veteran of the Korean War (CPL) after which the job of Police Officer for the city of Priest River ID for a small time before working for the Merritt Brothers Lumber Company and retired.

Survivors include four sons, James Lewis of ID, John Carey Jr. of Santa Maria CA, Jeff Carey of

Naples ID, Jim Carey of Sandpoint ID. and six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, on Friday, March 2nd at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River. A viewing will be held before the service and a burial at the Priest River Cemetery will follow. Please wear your best flannel shirt. A pot luck will be held at 1:00, at the VFW in Priest River.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com

--

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services

PO Box 809 Newport, WA. 99156

Phone: 509-447-3118 Fax: 509-447-3247

