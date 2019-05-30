John Daniel Munn the XIV
John Daniel Munn the XIV, age 77 passed away May 21, 2019.
John was born in San Francisco CA to John and Ida Munn on May 17, 1942. John was a loving father and grandfather and great-grandfather of three children Jheanne (Shawn) Leffler, Billie Lindsey, John Munn the XV. John was a carpenter for thirty years and also belonged to the Masonic Society and the Shriners Society. He was described as a character by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parent's wife Patricia; sisters Nola and Caroline. John has 10 grandchildren and two great- grand children and one on the way as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be missed and always loved.
Viewing will be held May 29, 2019, from 10:00am -3:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home with a Funeral Service held on May 30, 2019, at 9:30am also at Heritage Funeral Home followed by Graveside at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 11:00 am.
