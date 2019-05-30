John Daniel Munn the XIV, age 77 passed away May 21, 2019.

John was born in San Francisco CA to John and Ida Munn on May 17, 1942. John was a loving father and grandfather and great-grandfather of three children Jheanne (Shawn) Leffler, Billie Lindsey, John Munn the XV. John was a carpenter for thirty years and also belonged to the Masonic Society and the Shriners Society. He was described as a character by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parent's wife Patricia; sisters Nola and Caroline. John has 10 grandchildren and two great- grand children and one on the way as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be missed and always loved.

Viewing will be held May 29, 2019, from 10:00am -3:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home with a Funeral Service held on May 30, 2019, at 9:30am also at Heritage Funeral Home followed by Graveside at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 11:00 am.