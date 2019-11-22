Joanne Patricia McCoy Alexander, 64

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Joanne Patricia McCoy Alexander, 64, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away November 11, 2019, at the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital of Lincoln City, Oregon. She was born November 4, 1955, in Burtonwood, Lancashire, England; Joanne was the daughter of James Robert and Elise (Wilson) Cross.

Joanne lived in the Silver Valley for most of her life. She attended and graduated from the Wallace High School of Wallace, Idaho in 1974.

Joanne first married Garie McCoy on October 4, 1974, in Wallace, Idaho; Garie passed away on November 7, 1989. She then married John Alexander on February 6, 2016, in Wallace.

Joanne first served as a teller for the First Security Bank, which later became Wells Fargo Bank. She then served as a City Clerk for the City of Wallace for twenty-three years. Joanne had also served as a bookkeeper/accountant for several businesses including the United Church of Christ Congregational, the Silver Valley Economic Development Corporation and presently with Shoshone Funeral Services of Kellogg. Joanne was truly a master at accounting, she enjoyed the challenge of balancing and perfection.

Joanne so loved and enjoyed her daughters and granddaughters, knitting, sewing, cooking- she made the most wonderful homemade dinner rolls, cookies, meals and jams; she also loved Christmas and would go all out decorating, wrapping the presents beautifully and special holiday cooking. Joanne also enjoyed taking walks on the beach, camping, gardening, gambling and traveling.

Joanne is survived by her husband John Alexander of Wallace, Idaho; two daughters Tina (Dylan) Halley of Kellogg; Jaylene McCoy of Wallace; two granddaughters Chelsie and Annabelle McCoy-Halley; one sister Beth Saupe of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Garie McCoy, one brother Kevin Cross, one sister Beverly Craker and one nephew Jimmy Cross.

A Celebration of Joanne's Life will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel of Kellogg with Rev. Art Fleming officiating. A reception/potluck luncheon will be held at the Wallace Elks following services.

Joanne had the most beautiful heart and soul, she would do anything for anyone; she was so very much loved and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be to the Wallace Flower Project, c/o Elmer Mattila, 315 Pine Street Wallace, Idaho 83873. You may share your memories of Joanne and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com