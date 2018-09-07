Joan Elizabeth Peters

Joan E. Peters passed away August 31, 2018 in Spokane, WA. She was born August 19, 1925 in North Dakota.

Joan was raised in Pasco, WA. She met David and fell in love and married on June 18, 1947. They served in the Air Force for 24 years, retired and then worked for the Bureau of Land Management. Joan and David lived in Montana, Florida, Wyoming and California before retiring and moving to Colbert, WA. Joan was a member at St. John Vianney Church in Spokane and she continued living in Spokane until her passing.

Joan is survived by her sisters-in-law, Connie Kelling of Spokane and Betty Gertson of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Randy and Cindy Stockton, Lisa and Mike Friesen, Bobby Stockton (Colleen), Karen and Ken Behm; as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Peters on August 24, 1994.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 8th at 2:30pm at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.