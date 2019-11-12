Jessica Ray Curry, 14

Beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Jessica Ray Curry, 14, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away November 4, 2019, at the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center of Spokane, Washington; Jess loved helping others and was able to give the gift of life to many, through her donations. She was born July 6, 2005, in Los Banos, California.

Jessica moved to the Silver Valley in July 2015 from Los Banos, California. She was a student attending the Mullan High School of Mullan, Idaho. Jessica had also worked at the Hill Street Depot of Kellogg.

Jessica was a member of the Mullan High School Drama Club, Pep Club and was very active in sports- volleyball, basketball and track. She loved spending time with her friends and so loved music, often singing at school performances.

Jessica loved dancing, singing, going for jeep rides, swimming and running with her mom- "Missy", hiking with her mom and dad Missy and David, doing hair and makeup and making musiclee videos, while cooking with her mom and dad. Jessica also loved visiting her Papa and Grandma and attending the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses of Pinehurst.

Jessica is survived by her mom and dad Melissa "Missy" and David Reed of the family home of Mullan; her father Jesse Curry of Merced, California; four brothers Ben Hernandez of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Tony Hernandez of Mullan, River Reed of Billings, Montana and Josiah Curry of Colorado; three sisters Destiney Curry of Merced, California, Justice Curry of San Jose, California and Kaylee Reed of Perry, Florida; her maternal grandparents Allen and Elaine Charvez of Mullan; her paternal grandparents Frank and Coleen Reed of Kellogg, Idaho; her paternal grandmother Jackie Curry of Merced, California; numerous aunts and uncles including Uncle Caleb Charvez of Mullan, Aunt Ashley Charvez also of Mullan and Aunt Samantha Little of Post Falls, Idaho; numerous cousins including Autumn and Dorian Charvez of Mullan. Jessica was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Jesse Curry, Sr.

Memorial Services/Celebration of Jessica's Life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. at the Morning Club of Mullan, Idaho; a reception/potluck dinner will be held at the Morning Club following services.

Jess was a very loving, giving and happy girl; she would want to be remembered as laughing, smiling and being most happy with those she loved. You may share your memories of Jess and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com