Jefferey Alan Olinger passed away peacefully June 5, 2019.

He was surrounded by his loving family and wife, Mary, of 32 years. He was born February 18, 1952, to Stan and Mary Olinger in Spokane, Washington. He was preceded in death by his father Stan Olinger and his brother Joel. He is survived by his mother Mary Olinger, his wife Mary and his four boys, Kevin (Angelique), Darin, Justin (Amy), and Jason and several grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Diane and Linda and brother Brian.

In his younger years he loved to fish and was a skilled mechanic. He had a talent for keeping life interesting. He will be missed by everyone including our cat, Patches.

A Graveside service will be held on June 10, 2019, at 11:30 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, ID.