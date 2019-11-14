Jeannette Rosemary Stoker, 89

Jeannette Rosemary Stoker, 89, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away on November 11, 2019, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg, Idaho. She was born May 15, 1930, in New Philadelphia, Ohio; Jeannette was the daughter of Emil and Helen (Green) Stoker.

Jeannette attended schools in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She moved to the Silver Valley in 1951 from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jeannette was a homemaker. She loved and enjoyed crafts and helping with the Silver Valley Craft Fair, needlework-embroidery, reading, crossword puzzles and watching NFL- Pro football games.

Jeannette is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Stoker of Osburn, Idaho; her dear friend Norene Jones of Kellogg; two nephews Daniel (Patti) Richardson of Arlington, Virginia, David (Michelle) Richardson of Sumerduck, Virginia; two nieces Suzan Uhrig of Woodbridge, Virginia, Debra (Scott) Stacy of Spotsylvania, Virginia; she is also survived by several great-nephews and great-nieces. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers Paul, Robert, Daniel and Emil.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Osburn Day Cemetery of Osburn with Rev. Art Fleming officiating.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor's choice.

