Jean R. Bateham-Smith

Jane Rene Bateham-Smith Nee Jarrett (Age 65) was born April 12, 1953 in Newport, WA to “Ray” and Violet (Vi) Jarrett. She passed away September 15 in Spokane.

Jane spent much of her early life in Deer Park where her father operated a TV and radio repair shop. It was there she discovered her love of music and her desire to become a teacher.

After graduation from Deer Park High School, she attended community college and worked part time jobs, most notably at the World’s Fair in what is now Riverfront Park. She attended Whitworth College gaining her teacher qualification and later her master’s degree.

She taught in Sprague, and part time in Ritzville, at Wilbur, and, living in Aberdeen, working at Reservation Schools, often four per day, and, where she partook in Musical Theatre.

When her father was taken ill, she moved back to Spokane, working at Libbey Middle School, then moved to the, then new, Chase Middle School. She became contemporary worship leader, and later also Administer Assistant at Moran UMC.

Jane was diagnosed with cancer on July 6, 2017, and continued as best as she could, until she could no longer continue working. She died peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Jerry. She leaves behind, her husband Richard, her nephew, Jeremy, and her nieces, Toni and Dawn.

A Memorial Service will be held at Moran United Methodist Church, 3601 E 65th, Spokane WA 99223 on Saturday, September 22nd at 11:00AM.

It is requested, no flowers, but if you wish, a donation to the American Cancer Association could be made with sincerest thanks.