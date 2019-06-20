Jean May Marshall-Lasater died on June 13, 2019, at the age of 90, in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Jean May was born on February 9, 1929, in Derbyshire, England and christened at St. Mary and All Saints, the well-known church with the corked spire, in Chesterfield, England.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Alice Marshall, her brother Arthur Marshall, her sister Margaret, husband Miles Henry and daughter Christina.

She leaves behind two daughters, Sophia Sarember of Newport, Washington and Jean Hauritz of Priest River, Idaho, son-in-law, Kim, four grand-children Nicholas, Miles, Elizabeth, Jordan and two great-grandchildren, Clementine and Adelaide.

Jean grew up in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, England. After the Second World War she immigrated to Sydney, NSW Australia where she married her husband Miles Henry Lasater. They traveled around the country for several years before moving to her husband's home state of California in the USA.

They loved to travel and in later years her husband's work took them to Europe, The Canary Islands, Australia, and Egypt. They eventually retired to Alma, Arkansas and then to Searcy, Arkansas.

Jean volunteered over 5500 hours at the White County Hospital in Searcy, Arkansas. She loved to read, play cards, and bingo. She was active in her senior center in Searcy.

When her health began to fail, she moved closer to her family and lived in Laclede until she suffered a fall, breaking a leg and requiring a move to assisted living in Sandpoint. She spent her final days at Valley Vista Care Center in Sandpoint. There will be no services at this time.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com