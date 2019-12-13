Jean Marguerite Davis-Johnson, beloved daughter, wife, mother and friend to many, died peacefully in her sleep at home early in the morning of December 8, 2019.

Stephen, her devoted husband of 47 years, was with her at her side. She was 69.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Davis and Betty Berg Davis, and is survived by her husband, Steve, their three sons, Gregory (Sarah), Timothy (Lindsay), and Eric, and their four grandchildren, Noah (9), Silas (6), Merritt (3), and Makenna (1). She also leaves behind her three older brothers: Walter, Eric, and Paul Davis, and a large extended family.

Jeanie was born July 16, 1950, and lived the majority of her life in Spokane. She met Steve at Lewis and Clark High School where she enjoyed a variety of extracurricular activities and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1968. Jean received a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Whitman College in Walla Walla. Following college graduation, she married Steve on September 2, 1972, at Manito Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed their next 7 years together in Seattle and Portland furthering their post-graduate education. Jeanie studied Northwest Coastal Native American and Inuit art, and thereby earned her Masters in Art History from the University of Washington. Steve, meanwhile, finished his MD degree at the U of W. After completing her Master's degree, Jeanie began law studies at the U of W, finally finishing her Juris Doctorate degree from Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon. In 1979, Jean and Steve returned to Spokane to start their professional careers and raise their family. After the birth of their second child, Jeanie cheerfully decided to forgo her environmental law practice in favor of raising her boys.

Jeanie encouraged and supported her sons in all of their educational and extracurricular activities, including countless basketball games, music lessons, orchestra concerts, and math competitions. She supported Steve through the many challenges of his years with primary care medical practice. Jeanie was a devoted and loving mother who was the cornerstone of the family and her home became the gathering place at holidays for friends and family.

Jeanie had many personal interests and hobbies. She was a passionate supporter of education and served on the Board for Gifted Education for School District 81. She loved music, and encouraged her sons in their musical education. Jeanie participated on the Board of the Spokane String Quartet. Jeanie was an avid gardener and kept a beautiful perennial garden with Steve contributing the shovel work. And she enjoyed the fellowship of other Master Gardeners through the WSU Spokane County Extension Program. She enthusiastically researched her Davis family genealogy, enjoyed bird-watching, and studied American and Pacific Northwest history.

Sadly, subtle cognitive changes started to appear about 8 years ago. These symptoms were eventually recognized as Alzheimer's Disease. Despite gradual, but inexorable cognitive decline, she and Steve continued to enjoy the symphony, their friends, and travel to visit their grandchildren in Tucson and Providence. As Jeanie's condition progressed over recent months Steve cared for her at home. The family gives special thanks to the compassionate caregivers of Hospice of Spokane for their kind support during Jeanie's final days.

Jean and Steve are members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Their shared faith has been a fundamental part of their lives and provides comfort in the surety of salvation through our risen Savior, and the hope of joyful reunion in the life to come.

Jeanie's kind, compassionate presence will be profoundly missed by her beloved family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

A memorial service in Jeanie's honor is planned for January 25th at 2 pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 316 East 24th Ave Spokane, WA.

Donations in Jeanie's memory is encouraged to Hospice of Spokane, the Alzheimer's Association, the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, or a charity of your choice.

