Jean C. Olson, 89

Jean C. Olson, 89, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away October 24, 2019, at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. She was born June 22, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jean was the daughter of James Clayton and Crystal (Theobald) Charlesworth.

Jean has lived in the Silver Valley for fifty years. She married Robert "Bob" Olson, Sr. on October 12, 1978, at the United Church of Christ Congregational of Wallace.

Jean was a homemaker. She was also co-manager, along with her husband Bob, of several hotels, motels, trailer courts and apartment houses throughout Idaho. Jean had also served as an Avon Representative for several years.

Jean loved and enjoyed the outdoors-fishing, camping, knitting, crocheting, cooking; she had also written poetry. Jean was also a member of the Sweet Adelines.

Jean is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Olson, Sr. of Kellogg; four children Sally Tollefson of Helena, Montana, James Erickson of Wallace, Idaho, Cindy Erickson Coughlin of Denver, Colorado and Crystal Erickson Barr of Iowa; two step-children Sally Olson of Cheney, Washington and Robert Olson, Jr. of Washington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Jean is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Tom Erickson, Ray Pounds, and four sisters.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:45 P.M. in the Garden Dining Room of the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. You may share your memories of Jean and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com