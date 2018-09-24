James Warren Batters passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 17, 2018 in Spokane, WA.

He was born October 4, 1934 in Spokane, WA to William Batters and Lola "Tiny" McDonald. They moved to Bozeman, MT when he was in sixth grade and he graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1952.

James entered the Air Force in 1954 and served 28 years, retiring as Master Sergeant. James was stationed at several bases in the US and served overseas in Thailand, Vietnam, Morocco, Germany and Greece.

He loved playing softball and golf.

James is survived by his wife, Patricia Batters; children, Tina Whittington and Bobby Batters; step-children, Donald and Douglas Baker; siblings, Richard Johnson and Beverly Cleavenger; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Batters; brother, William Batters; and parents.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 22nd from 10am - 5pm and Monday, September 24th from 9am - 12pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 24th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Spokane-Cheney Memorial Gardens.