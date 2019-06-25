James Gerald Dimitratos returned to his eternal home June 23, 2019.

He was born February 27, 1951, to Gerald Dimitratos and Doris Jean Hayward in Savannah, Missouri. Jim was raised by his beloved maternal grandparents, George and Helen Hayward. At 17, he went into the Navy and served from 1969-1974 in Vietnam aboard the USS Mobile. He was an Engineman and worked on the long boats. They took supplies upriver and brought deceased bodies back down river.

January 20, 1975, Jim married the love of his life, Jacqueline Gunther. Their union brought four children into their life; Michele, April, Brooke, and Jeremy. Jim loved gardening, nature and working on cars. Jim knew his Savior and looked forward to the coming Kingdom of God. Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his children Michele (Justin) Busskohl, April Dimitratos, Brooke Dimitratos, and Jeremy Dimitratos; his grandchildren Caleb (Lilly), Kaitlyn, Sarah, Isaac, Allistar, Lizzie, Tyler Sterle, and Ananiah, and one great-granddaughter Alexys as well as numerous friends.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 28 at 12 noon. Jim was a member of the Newport Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com



