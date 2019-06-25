James E. Evenson, 62, a resident of Palouse, WA passed away on June 15, 2019, at his home in Palouse, WA. from an apparent heart attack.

Jim was born on Aug. 17, 1956 at Chewelah, WA to Ronald and Sharon (McGinnis) Evenson. Jim attended his schooling in Anaheim, CA and graduated from the Katella High School in 1974. Jim was married and later divorced.

He enlisted in the United States Army on Aug. 8, 1982 and was discharged on May 10, 1995, as a retired Staff Sergeant after 13 years of service.

Jim moved to Palouse, WA in 1996 and later started working for the United States Postal Service in Moscow, ID as a Postal Clerk. He was still working for the Post Office at the time of his death.

Jim loved watching NASCAR racing, watching the TV series The Game of Thrones, an avid Video Gamer and loved Mariner Baseball.

Survivors include two sons, Jason Evenson (Sara) Fort Benning, Georgia, Jared Evenson, Liberty Lake, WA, His Mother Sharon McGinnis, Palouse, WA, one brother, Casey Evenson, Anaheim, CA, one sister, Katrina Shelton, Palouse, WA. Jim is also survived by 5 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Palouse Federated Church with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Potlatch Post #10300 VFW Potlatch, ID and the United States Army Honor Guard will perform full military honors.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse has been entrusted with caring for the Jim Evenson's family. You are invited to leave condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com

