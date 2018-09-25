Jacquelyn G. "Jackie" Crowe

Jackie Crowe passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center on September 14, 2018, at the age of 80.

Jackie was born on September 7, 1938 in Spokane, WA. She attended John R. Rogers High School, where she met her future husband, Bruce R. Crowe. Bruce and Jackie were married on November 9, 1957; they spent 56 happy years together before his death in 2014.

Jackie worked at Washington Water Power, and then began her career teaching Information Processing at Spokane Community College. She retired in 2000.

Jackie was an avid snow skier, a passion she shared with her entire family and many friends. She was a longtime member of the Prime Timers Club at Mt. Spokane, and she organized many youth ski racing events through Spokane Ski Racing Association (SSRA). She and Bruce were happiest at the family cabin on Hayden Lake, ID or socializing with neighbors in Maricopa, AZ, where they have spent winters since 2008. Jackie was the managing editor of her community magazine in Maricopa at the time of her death. Jackie's grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she made every effort to keep up with their many accomplishments and adventures.

Jackie is survived by sons and daughter-in-law; Randy (Charleston, SC), Kirk and Carri (Colorado Springs, CO), and Todd (Greenacres, WA); grandchildren; Rykley, Tamarra, Cameron, Conner and Brayley; brother and sister-in-law; Forrest "Skip" and Patricia Amsden; brother-in-law; Sidney Crowe; four nieces, two nephews; several cousins with whom she was close; and many dear lifelong friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce and her parents, Forrest and Ethel Amsden.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 10AM-4PM. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 3:00PM at the Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA.

Graveside service at Riverside Memorial Park will follow at 4:00PM.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Health Care Foundation - Cardiac Care; 101 W. 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204.