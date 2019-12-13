Jack Arnold Kidder (93) longtime resident of Plummer, ID died on December 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born to Willard and Eva (Peterson) Kidder on September 26, 1926, in Plummer, ID. Jack attended school in Plummer through the 10th grade. He left school to work on his family's farm.

Jack met Lois Litzenberger at a church he visited in Latah. The couple married on November 24, 1956. They moved into the Kidder family farm house, and started their family having 2 children. Jack was a farmer his entire life. He started out farming with horses, and his home did not have electricity or running water. Lois became ill, and the family relocated to Seattle for her treatments. Jack went to work for the local schools as a Janitor, Groundskeeper, and Bus Driver; jobs he enjoyed very much.

After 4 years in Seattle, the family returned to the farm in Plummer. Jack continued farming and raising cattle. At the age of 62, Jack retired but stayed busy logging with his son Norman and leasing out his land. Jack was a member of Christian Life Fellowship Church in Plummer where he was very active. Back in the day, Jack helped build the church that is the current one today. He also enjoyed hunting and working. Simply put, he was a quiet person who loved people and the Lord.

Jack is survived by his children Norman Kidder and Sharilyn Kidder of Plummer, ID. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois Kidder, siblings Phillip Kidder, Donald Kidder, June Kidder, Edna Rydholm, Bruce Kidder, and Robert Kidder, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Plummer. A memorial service followed at Christian Life Fellowship Church in Plummer, with a gathering of family and friends following.