Hugh "Sonny" Cairns was born on January 17, 1951, in Reno, Nevada to his parents Hugh F and Helen (Ogden) Cairns.

He died June 20th, 2019 @ Deaconess Medical Center after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest a few days earlier as he was out thoroughly enjoying riding his new mountain bike, after having read his morning devotional.

At age 5 he traveled to Germany for a time with his mother and sister to join his father who was serving in the army, stationed in Germany. He lived mostly in Oregon and Washington growing up. After High School he joined the Coast Guard. When he was discharged from the Coast Guard, he attended Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, WA where he met his wife, Patricia (Patty) Evans of Ritzville, WA. They married Dec 29th, 1970 in Reno, Nevada.

This marriage that would never last after knowing each other only 2 months, gave them almost 49 years of a very special union. They lived as a couple in Ritzville, Kennewick, & Yakima, with Spokane being their home since the mid-1970s. This gentle giant of a man drove semi-truck for a career of over 40 years. After his retirement he kept very busy with many projects he loved tackling, always liked keeping busy using his mind to build things that would make a task easier to do.

He is survived by his wife Patty, son Anthony Hugh Cairns (Becky) of Salem, Virginia, daughter Stephanie Morgan (Blaine) of Nine Mile Falls, WA and grandchildren; Abigail & Landon Cairns and Annabelle & Faith Morgan. Also, surviving are a sister Sylvia Blackburn & brother Ricky Cairns and extended family in Oregon. He is also survived by his large Evans "in-law" family. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson Justin Cairns. To honor the wishes of this man with simple wants & needs, there will be no service at his request. The family plans to later scatter his ashes in a place special to Sonny.