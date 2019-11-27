Hoyt Lee McClain,94

Hoyt Lee McClain, 94, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away November 21, 2019, at Pacifica Pinehurst. He was born April 14, 1925, in Boonville, Missouri; Hoyt was the son of George "Lee" and Nettie "Tersie" (White) McClain. Hoyt moved to Pinehurst with his parents in 1929.

Hoyt attended grades 1 – 12 at the Kingston school. After graduating in 1943, he joined the Army Air Corps. Hoyt attended a training school, hoping to become a "flyboy", but didn't make it. He was then trained in artillery to become a tailgunner on a B24 with his crew, the "Jolly Rogers" of the 90th Bomb Squadron. Hoyt flew various missions in the Pacific and later was part of the occupation of Japan, returning home in February 1946.

On July 3, 1947, Hoyt married Joyce Hendrickson of Coeur d' Alene. At that time, he was working at the Bunker Hill Mining Company. He was a "Jack of all trades", but master of none. His interests were in fixing things- especially mechanically. Hoyt had many jobs throughout the years, working in the mines, selling cars, running big equipment, having a milk route (delivering milk house to house), mine mechanic, logging and also other things.

Hoyt was a life-long member of the Pinehurst Community Bible Church and very involved in many capacities- teaching Sunday School, youth groups, home Bible studies, as well as, a deacon and elder. He was convinced the Bible was the Word of God. Hoyt cared for people and their lives, wanting to see them come to know God and the joy of His presence.

In the mid 60s, as a couple, they were challenged to "reach the unreached" with the Gospel and headed off to New Tribes Bible School and Mission training. Later, they served on the staff of two training centers in Baker City, Oregon and Rochester, Pennsylvania.

Hoyt and Joyce moved back to Pinehurst in 1976 and bought the Tall Pine Drive-In in 1985, owning/leasing it for approximately 30 years. Hoyt was the one who kept the machines running and was the PR man, but his most favorite job was to test the ice cream every morning.

Hoyt got involved in ham radio, so he could talk to his daughters and families in Papua New Guinea and Brazil. He grew to enjoy talking to many people all over the world along with talking to the local ham guys into his late eighties.

Hoyt is survived by his four children Ted (Shirley) McClain of Pinehurst, Idaho; Gail Miller of Rose Lake, Idaho; Terry (Peter) Rich of Pinehurst; and Debbie (Scott) Ross also of Pinehurst; 9 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Joyce, on August 28, 2019; his parents; son-in-law, Monte Miller; and granddaughter Heidi Miller Keele.

The family would like to thank Auburn Crest Hospice of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, and Pacifica Senior Living of Pinehurst, Idaho, for their loving care.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at the Pinehurst Community Bible Church, 210 Main Street, Pinehurst, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the Pinehurst Community Bible Church, P.O. Box 1119, Pinehurst, Idaho 83850, Ethnos 360 (formerly New Tribes Mission) Hoyt McClain Memorial Fund, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

You may share your memories of Hoyt and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com