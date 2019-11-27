Horace Eugene Stevenson, 78

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Horace Eugene Stevenson, 78, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away November 23, 2019, at Kootenai Health of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. He was born March 22, 1941, in Blanding, Utah; Horace was the son of William and Addie (Gilpin) Stevenson.

Horace has lived in the Silver Valley for most of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Horace married his high school sweetheart, Helen Manthos, on September 26, 1959, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Horace had worked for various mines in the Silver Valley. In 1976, Horace and Helen owned and operated the Lone Pine Mobile Home Sells, later named the Pinehurst RV and the Osburn RV, for many years. In earlier years while operating the business, Horace continued to also work at the Lucky Friday Mine of the Hecla Mining Company. He also did excavation work; he retired in 2010. Horace worked hard all of his life and truly did not know what the end of a work day was.

Horace especially loved and enjoyed his family and had a special bond with his son Mark, who worked beside him; Horace's family came first. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, gambling in Jack Pot, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and loved running his excavation equipment- his backhoe and bobcat.

Horace is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen Stevenson of the family home of Pinehurst; one daughter Terri (Jay) Derbyshire of Osburn, Idaho; one son Mark (Cindy) Stevenson of Pinehurst; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one brother Issac Stevenson of Helena, Montana; one sister Shirley Windedahl of Sioux City, Nebraska; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill "The Greek" and Roberta Manthos of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; several nieces and nephews including his niece Brenda (Ron) Vanschoiack of Spokane, Washington and his nephew Mick Stevenson of Pinehurst, Idaho; and his beloved dog Snoopy. Horace was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Mick and Willie Stevenson; one sister Charlotte Reiken and 3 pre-mature baby children.

Private Family Memorial Services will be held.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Anthony Branz and his staff for their kindness and wonderful care Horace received from them, over the years.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Cancer Resource Center, P.O. Box 261 Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Horace and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com