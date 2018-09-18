Helen & Edwin Sanger

Edwin was born on February 14, 1934 and passed on July 1, 2018. Helen was born on August 15, 1934 and passed on September 10, 2018.

Edwin and Helen, married August 3, 1963, together in life for 54 years, a true love story, are now together again in the Kingdom of God.

They were preceded in death by family and friends that they loved and missed and are now with. They are survived by family and friends that loved them and will miss them. They will be forever in our hearts until we are together again.

The loving couple are buried at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA. Please no flowers; instead, make a donation to your heartfelt charity or plant a tree in remembrance.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”

2 Timothy 4:7