Cherished mother, grandmother and friend, Helen Charlene Lane, 77, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away on September 12, 2018 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Helen was born on September 30, 1940 in Fairview, Montana; she was the daughter of Charles Arthur and Blanche (Culver) Winddifield.

Helen grew up in Butte, Montana and was to married the love of her life, Robert D. Lane, on April 22, 1958. She then moved to Kellogg in 1976 from Loon Lake, Washington.

Helen was a mother of 3 beautiful kids, she dedicated her life to her family and home. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and reading.

Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, and spending as much time with her beautiful children and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her daughters Helen A. (Roy) Lane of Richland, Washington, and Ruby D. (David) Blake of Bremerton, Washington; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Lane of Kingston, Idaho; 9 grandchildren: Robert A. (Miranda) Lane of Richland, Washington, Melissa (Warren) Hughes of Richland, Washington, David F. (Cheyenna) of Rathdrum, Idaho, Jessica (Darrel) Schmidt of Kellogg, Idaho, Stephine Blake of Bremerton, Washington, Elisabeth Weske of Kingston, Idaho, Roy J. Hoffman of Benton City, Washington, David J. Blake of Bremerton, Washington, and Andrew Lane of Kingston, Idaho; her nine great grandchildren; and two sisters Gladys Shaw of Arizona and Linda Herrin of Oregon. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Lane; her son, Robert H. Lane; her sisters, Rayene Marie and Sally; her brother, Robert; as well as her parents, Charles and Blanche.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg, with Lonnie Duce officiating. A potluck/luncheon will be held a St. Ritas Catholic Fellowship Hall of Kellogg, Idaho following services.

One may sign Helen's online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES AND CREMATORY of Kellogg, Idaho is entrusted with services.