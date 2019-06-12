Hadley Patricia Quinn, daughter of Kelly and Gretchen Quinn, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

During her eight months on earth she enjoyed being held and sung to, holding hands, interacting with people, and playing with her ball. Her big smile brought joy and happiness to everyone she met. Her life was a brief gift to us, and that legacy will live on, as her heart valves were donated to others in need. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her older sister, Darby, and her twin sister, Piper, as well as her grandparents and uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Sacred Heart NICU, where Hadley spent her entire life. We are especially grateful for our nurses, respiratory therapists, and doctors who formed the primary team dedicated to Hadley's care. Their expertise and kindness were a steady presence in the face of daily challenges.

Hadley's memorial gathering will take place Sunday, June 23, from noon to 3:00 p.m., with words of remembrance to be shared at 12:30 p.m. The gathering will be held at Glover Mansion (321 W 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204). In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to establish a memorial bench for Hadley in Manito Park.