Gurdev Kaur
Gurdev Kaur, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.
