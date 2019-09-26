Obituaries

Gurdev Kaur

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 05:12 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:12 PM PDT

Gurdev Kaur, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.

Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS