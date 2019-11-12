Guadalupe "Lupe" Rangel Jr., 61, of Newport, Washington, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 29, 2019.

He was born May 2, 1958, in Mission, Texas to Consuelo and Guadalupe Rangel Sr. Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Lupe is preceded in death by his parents, Consuelo and Guadalupe Rangel Sr. and his brothers; Raymondo, Roberto, Cruz, and Nieves Rangel.

He is survived by his loving wife Janie Rangel, son Chris Rangel, and daughter Crystal Rangel; and two grandchildren Matthew and Caroline. Lupe was proud of his job of iron working helping in building Stratton Elementary and Ponderay Newsprint in Usk as well as many other structures in and out of the area. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports especially his Seahawks, and being with his grandchildren. He is going to be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later time. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com