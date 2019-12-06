Gladys Louise Dennis (80) resident of St. Maries, ID died at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on December 2, 2019.

She was born to Albert and Hassie Shoemaker on November 3, 1939, in Sand Hill, MS. At a birthday party for Gladys, she met Hal Dennis. It was love at first sight and the couple married on December 13, 1973, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d' Alene, ID.

The couple made their home in Spokane where Gladys worked in Home Health. Because they loved the area, and wanted to live off-grid for a bit, the couple bought some property (about 25 acres in total) up Sanders Road near Emida in 1979. They built their home on "Mikey's Loop", and enjoyed living off-grid. It wasn't until 1994 they eventually got a phone and power for lights. Gladys went to work for Key Tronic Corporation in Cheney, WA, and commuted every day from Sanders to Cheney.

Hal and Gladys adopted and raised their grandchildren Michael, Angela and later Hal adopted Gladys' children David and Joanne. After these children were raised, they found themselves empty nesters for about 5 years. It was then Gladys received a phone call from the state of Mississippi to come and pick up her 3 great-grandchildren Ashanna, Roy, and Rodney. She hopped in her little Pontiac Sunfire and drove down to pick up her grandchildren, so they wouldn't be subjected to the foster system. Hal and Gladys adopted these 3 great grandchildren as well. Gladys left her employment, and stayed home to take care of these children.

In 2012 the property up Sanders road became too much for the aging couple to handle, so they sold their place and moved to Fernwood. Gladys enjoyed going to the library and was active in the Upriver Non-Denominational Church. She enjoyed singing and was well known for her songs Gathering Flowers and This World Is Not My Home. Gladys was a fabulous cook and a very hard worker. One of her most favorite hobbies was quilting and sewing, and everything was done by hand.

Gladys is survived by her husband Hal at their home in Fernwood; children Della Dennis of Coeur d' Alene, ID, David Dennis of Post Falls, ID, Joanne Dennis of Pennsylvania, Michael Dennis of Spokane, WA, Angela Shoemaker of St. Maries, ID, Ashanna Dennis of Fernwood, ID, Roy Dennis of Fernwood, ID, Rodney Dennis of Fernwood, ID, and Roxanne Dennis of Spokane, WA; siblings Alton Shoemaker of Brandon, MS, Betty Kissling of Amite, LA, and Roger Shoemaker of St. Maries, ID; 25 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Rodney Shoemaker; and children Mary Pruitt, Floyd Houston, and Kathy Dennis.

A funeral service will be December 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, ID. She will be laid to rest following services at Riverside Cemetery in Santa, ID.