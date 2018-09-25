Gertrude E. Gray

Gertrude Eleanor Gray (Gram), a long time Upriver area resident passed away at Valley Vista Care Center on September 20, 2018 at the grand age of 99 years, 4 months, and 7 days.

She missed her goal of 100 by a short few months. Gertrude was born to Clarence and Daisy Guthrie on May 13, 1919 in Woodward, IA. She grew up on a farm, and graduated from Woodward High School with the class of 1937.

Following high school, Gertrude attended business school in Denver, CO where she met her future husband. She married Charles Henry Gray (Charlie) on February 5, 1939 in Longmont, CO. Gertrude traveled with her husband wherever his military career took them. In 1969 Charlie and Gertrude moved to the Santa – Emida area where they made their home. In 1978 they moved to Fernwood where she resided until 2016 when she moved to Valley Vista Care Center.

Gertrude was a member of the Fernwood Community Bible Church and was former President of the Ladies Aid. She also served as secretary for Fernwood Senior Citizens, secretary for Central Grange #396 in Santa, ID, and was a member of the Executive Council North Idaho Agency on Aging. She was a strong supporter of the Fernwood Senior Center and loved attending meals there.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law Thomas (Peggy) Gray of Kettle River, MN and her daughter Nancy Robertson of Broomfield, CO. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jim Robertson of Fernwood, Id, Paula Gray of the Netherlands, Kathy Robertson of Las Vegas, NV, Donna (Shane) Roy of Chauvin, LA, Thomas (Marcia) Gray of St Martin, MN and her great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Gertrude on Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at the Fernwood Community Bible Church, time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the Fernwood Senior Center, Fernwood, Idaho.