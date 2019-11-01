Geraldine Katherine Mehr went peacefully home to Jesus after a year long battle with cancer.

Gerri was born April 11th in 1947 in Hamilton, MT. She went to school in Stevensville and shortly after high school she married Ken. They lived in Missoula, MT where she worked for Pioneer Title Co. In 1972 they moved to Tuscon, AZ where they started their family and had their son, Jason, in 1974. In 1976, they moved to Spokane, WA where she continued to work at various banks and financial institutions.

Gerri loved to entertain, shower people with gifts, cook, clean, and could shop circles around her kids and grandkids.

Her family was her pride and joy and nothing seemed to make her happier than spoiling her grandchildren.

She spent her retirement years playing cards with friends and traveling to various destinations in the US and Europe.

To know Gerri was to love her and all were loved by her.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Albert and Katherine Martin, sister- in-law Amelia and brother-in-law Wayne.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth; son Jason (Shallon) of Portland, OR; her brothers Marvin Martin (Diane) of Stevensville, MT and Leonard Martin (Susan) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Taylor, Christian, Riley and Liv and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2nd at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA, 99224.