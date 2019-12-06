Gerald Arlen Geiger (89) resident of Fernwood, ID died on December 1, 2019, at Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries.

He was born on September 22, 1930, in Portland, OR. Jerry attended Benson Polytechnic High School and graduated with the class of 1950.

Following high school, Jerry enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served for 3 years. After he was honorably discharged, he attended Oregon State University in Mechanical Engineering. Jerry went to work for TRW Systems as a Senior Lab Tech in California. A job opened up at Boeing in the Seattle area, so Jerry moved there and immediately went to work for Boeing as a Mechanical Engineer. He also worked for Tyee Construction, Horizon Corp., and Laz Tool & Mfg Co. He held various positions such as Design Draftsman, Electrical Drafting, and Journeyman Machinist. He also attended Real Estate School from 1970-1971.

Jerry retired in 1972; however he ran an apple orchard in Snohomish, WA and sold real estate part-time. In the mid 1990s, Jerry moved to Fernwood, ID because he enjoyed the Idaho politics versus Western Washington. This was a topic he enjoyed discussing and debating. He also enjoyed watching wildlife, woodworking, sail boating, hunting in his earlier years, and attending the Fellowship Bible Church in Emida, ID. He took great pride in his orchard in Fernwood, and through his illness with some help, he was able to trim trees, pick fruit, and can this last summer.

Jerry is survived by his wife Shirley at their home in Fernwood, ID; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother.

A private graveside was held on December 3, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Santa, ID. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jerry's life will be Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Fellowship Bible Church in Emida.