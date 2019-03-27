Gene Lee Dundas (75) longtime resident and businessman of St. Maries, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 22, 2019 at St. Maries.

Gene was born July 29, 1943 to Clayton and Ruth (Kourt) Dundas at Brighton, Michigan. He grew up in Brighton and graduated from Brighton High School with the class of 1961. Following his graduation, Gene enrolled at Michigan State Univ. During the summer months, he worked in Oregon and the Shoshone work center on the Coeur d’ Alene River near Kingston, ID. This experience gave him a love for the Pacific Northwest. Gene graduated from Michigan State Univ. with a B.S. degree in Forestry in 1965. Gene then went to work for the U.S. Forest Service at the LoLo Ranger District in Montana.

Gene married Judi Pine on July 15, 1967 in Bonner Montana. They moved to St. Maries in 1971 where Gene worked for the St. Maries Ranger Dist. Gene retired from the U.S. Forest Service in 1980. He and Judi started a business named The Glass Works where they did carpet installation, cabinetry, and stained-glass installation. Gene started his locksmith business in 1985 and named it Dundas Specialties. They started their retail flooring business in 1991. They sold the flooring business in 2013 but still maintained the locksmith business, and Gene also installed the niche plates and vases at the Woodlawn Cemetery Columbarium’s.

Gene never wasted a day or missed an opportunity to help someone. Gene was one of the first advanced EMT’s for the St. Maries Ambulance where he volunteered for 15 years. He was a past president and current board member of the St. Joe Valley Credit Union. Gene also was a current board member of the St. Maries Public Library. Gene loved serving his Lord at the St. Maries Assembly of God Church where he was a member, past board member, and current maintenance supervisor.

Gene loved hiking, 4 wheeling, and camping. He especially loved being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Gene is survived by his wife Judi at the family home. His sons and daughters-in-law Eric and Jodi Dundas of St. Maries, Jason and Dorene Dundas of Painsville OH and his daughter and son-in-law Heather and Jerry Wilson of Post Falls, ID. Also surviving are his brothers Mike (Pam) Dundas of Southfield, MI and Mark (Kym) Dundas of Las Vegas, NV. Gene is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both his parents.

A celebration of Gene’s life will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00am at the St. Maries Assembly of God Church with Pastor Lynn Peters officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow services in the church’s Fellowship Hall.