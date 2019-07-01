Gary Lawton

Gary passed away on June 19, 2019, peacefully and with quiet dignity, as he lived his life.

His family was present to support Gary and each other. Gary was born in Spokane on May 23, 1941, to Frank and Blanche (Rector) Lawton. He attended Finch Elementary, Havermale Junior High and graduated from North Central High School in 1959. Gary attended Washington State University and became a "forever" Cougar before transferring to South Dakota State University to graduate in Printing Management.

He made life long friends along the way to whom he was very loyal. He returned to

Spokane in 1966 to join the family businesses Lawton Printing and File Ez Folder. He took great pride, in his very quiet way, in helping to build the businesses and working with his Grandfather Frank, Father Frank, Brother Ray, Son Dana, Niece Laura and Nephew Aaron. The importance of the family businesses and the printing industry were a part of him and his memories to the end of his life.

Gary and Carol met in high school and were married in 1966. They raised two sons Michael and Dana (Hollie). He was a dedicated husband and father. Family in all ways came first. Sports activities, music concerts and teaching his sons to water ski and "fish" were ways he shared his time with them. Snow skiing at Schweitzer is another favorite family/friend memory. He told many Indian Guides stories that became better through the years.

Community service was very important to Gary. He served in leadership roles at Church, in the Printing Industry, Spokane Chamber of Commerce, Spokane Cougar Club, Lutheran Social Services, City of Spokane Parks Board, Hospice of Spokane and the Spokane Club. He believed in giving his time and resources to support his community.

He enjoyed boating, playing golf and watching sports. He enjoyed them most when

he was doing them with family and friends. He was a WSU Cougar fan, and always a

Yankee fan.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Blanche and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife Carol, his sons Dana and Michael and his brother Raymond (Caryl).

Thank you to Hospice of Spokane and Cornerstone Court who took such good care of him the last few months of his life.

A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11am at

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9704 N Division. There will be a light lunch reception in the

Multi Purpose Room following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Gary's memory to Hospice of Spokane,

PO Box 2215, Spokane, Washington, 99210-2215 or Elson S Floyd College of Medicine

Student scholarships, 412 E Spokane Falls Boulevard, Spokane, WA, 99202

Gary's gentle kind nature and his warm smile and steadiness came packaged with a

sense of humor that was present into the last weeks of his life.