GARY E. "PEDO" NAGLE

OCTOBER 16, 2019

A memorial service for Gary E. "Pedo" Nagle, 73, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the Church of the Nazarene, Princeton, ID with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Mr. Nagle passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Gary was born on March 8, 1946, at Colfax, WA to Vincent Rex and Helen (Chambers) Nagle. He attended his schooling at Potlatch and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1964.

He married Berneice Conger on Oct. 23, 1964 at Potlatch, ID and the couple made their home at Potlatch.

At the age of 16, Gary started working at the Potlatch Mill and worked there until the mill closed. Gary also worked as a Police officer for the City of Potlatch for 8 years. He also worked as a security guard at the Palouse empire mall in Moscow, from 1999 to 2009 when he retired.

Mr. Nagle also joined the Potlatch fire Department in 1970 and served as Fire Chief from 1980 until his death on Oct. 16, 2019.

Gary was a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting, target practicing, 4 – Wheeling and the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Berneice at the Potlatch home, one son Dale Nagle (Tina) Potlatch, ID, two sisters, Toni Ball (Don) Potlatch, ID and Dwanna Andres (Jerry) Onaway, ID. Gary is also survived by 1 step grandson Steve Knapp (Julia) and 1 great grandchild, Stevie. Gary was preceded in death by one daughter June Nagle, one brother Dean Nagle and one sister, Janice Gillis.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.


