Fred Valdez

Fred was born on August 26, 1923, in Dixon, New Mexico. He peacefully passed on November 7, 2019, at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by Allene (Wampnar) Valdez, his wife of 66 years in 2012; his parents Augustin and Roberta (Archuleta) Valdez, his brother Nelson Valdez and his sister Ruby Tangman. He has lived in Spokane since 1963.

Fred is survived by his children Diana, Michael and wife Beate living in Norway, Robert, Laurie, Tina and Jeanine; six granddaughters, five great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons; his siblings, Augustin, Tom, Theresa Lucero and Rosellen Vasquez all living in Albuquerque, New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred truly loved all his family, and would have been great-great grandfather with twins to be born in December 2019. The third set of twins in the family.

Fred was the second oldest of 7 children and was reared in Embudo, New Mexico. He was bilingual and was raised in a traditional Hispanic family environment. He came to Washington State during his service in the Army AirCorp. Fred was an airplane mechanic during WWII and transferred his skills to work on cars as a lifelong hobby.

His career was varied working in bookkeeping, office management and federal civil service as warehouse foreman at Larson and Fairchild Air Force bases. He was a federal shop steward and was active in a local Hispanic organization. Fred was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. Anywhere he went he was likely to meet someone he knew or made a new friend. He had an amazing memory that his family envied. He could remember family stories, at times highlighted with his sense of humor. Most of all Fred was a man of faith. He was Catholic and prayed daily for everyone. He had "shrines" of his faith in his home which provided comfort to him.

A rosary and viewing will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home at 1315 North Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Monday, November 18 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00am at St Paschal Catholic Church located at 2523 N. Park Rd with a burial service at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. A gathering to celebrate Fred's life will be announced at the Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting donations to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215.

Please share memories of Fred or leave condolences for his family in the guestbook.



Fred nació el 26 de agosto de 1923 en Dixon, Nuevo México. Falleció pacíficamente el 7 de noviembre de 2019, a la edad de 96 años. Le precedieron en la muerte Allene (Wampnar) Valdez, su esposa de 66 años en 2012; sus padres Augustin y Roberta (Archuleta) Valdez, su hermano Nelson Valdez y su hermana Ruby Tangman. Ha vivido en Spokane desde 1963.

A Fred le sobreviven sus hijos Diana, Michael y su esposa Beate que viven en Noruega, Robert, Laurie, Tina y Jeanine; seis nietas, cinco bisnietas, tres bisnietos; Sus hermanos, Agustín, Tom, Teresa Lucero y Rosellen Vásquez, todos viviendo en Albuquerque, Nuevo México, y numerosas sobrinas y sobrinos. Fred realmente amaba a toda su familia, y habría sido tatarabuelo con gemelos que nacerán en diciembre de 2019. Será el tercer grupo de gemelos en la familia.

Fred era el segundo mayor de 7 hijos y fue criado en Embudo, Nuevo México. Era bilingüe y se crió en un ambiente familiar hispano tradicional. Llegó al estado de Washington durante su servicio en el Army AirCorp. Fred era mecánico de aviones durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial y transfirió sus habilidades para trabajar en automóviles como un pasatiempo por el resto de su vida.

Su carrera fue variada trabajando en contabilidad, administración de oficinas y servicio civil federal como capataz de almacén en las bases de la Fuerza Aérea Larson y Fairchild. Era un delegado federal y estaba activo en una organización hispana local. Fred era una persona extrovertida que nunca conoció a un extraño. Donde quiera que fuera, era probable que viera a alguien que conoce o que hiciera un nuevo amigo. Tenía un recuerdo increíble que su familia envidiaba. Podía recordar historias familiares, a veces resaltadas con su sentido del humor. Sobre todo, Fred era un hombre de fe. Era católico y rezaba a diario por todos. Tenía "santuarios" de su fe en su hogar que le proporcionaban consuelo.

Se realizará un rosario y una visita en la funeraria Hennessey Valley en 1315 North Pines Road en Spokane Valley el lunes 18 de noviembre de 5:00 p.m. a 7:00 p.m. Una misa se llevará a cabo el martes 19 de noviembre a las 10:00 am en la iglesia católica St Paschal ubicada en 2523 N. Park Rd con un servicio de entierro en el cementerio de veteranos del estado de Washington en Medical Lake. Se anunciará una reunión para celebrar la vida de Fred en la misa.

En lugar de flores, la familia sugiere donaciones al Hospicio de Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215

Donations may be made to:

Hospice of Spokane

PO Box 2215, Spokane WA 99210-2215

Tel: 1-509-456-0438

Web: http://www.hospiceofspokane.org

