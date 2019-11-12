Franklin Jay Barker (80) resident of Harrison, ID passed away on October 30, 2019 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d' Alene, ID.

He was born in Coeur d' Alene, ID to Frank and Helen (Hodge) Barker on July 7, 1939. Frank grew up in Harrison, ID until the age of 13 when his parents relocated to California.

Frank met Elizabeth Fortin while picking cherries from a tree in Oregon. She was from Oakland and he was from Petaluma. He would hitchhike to go visit her and she would ride the bus to go see him. They dated all through high school and when Elizabeth graduated from high school in Oakland the couple married in Carson City, NV on March 31, 1956. Frank and Elizabeth started their family as soon as they were married having 7 children.

Frank and Elizabeth loved to travel. The couple have visited all 50 states, and they drove on most of their trips. Mexico was another favorite place to go for the couple as they found themselves staying anywhere from elite resorts to hiking and lodging in the backwoods.

Frank served as a volunteer since 1965 with many organizations. Jr. Chamber of Commerce, City of Petaluma Butter and Egg Days, Organizer of the Sonoma County fair and parade. After moving back to Harrison, he received the 2001 Citizen of the Year Award along with his beautiful wife. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, and served as an Exalted Ruler.

Frank is survived by his sons Frank (Denise) Barker of Clear Lake, CA, Ron Barker of Richmond, CA, Don (Karen) Barker of Reno, NV, Jay Barker of Petaluma, CA, Douglas Barker of Coeur d' Alene, ID, Jeffrey (Allison) Barker of Santa Rosa, CA; daughter Tina Barker of Harrison, ID; sister-in-law Irene Fortin of Harrison, ID; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchild, 2 nephews, and 1 niece. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elizabeth, brother Larry Barker, sister Rosemary Barker, and great-great grandson Daniel Bartlett.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brittany Baker and Irene Fortin for all of the loving care and support for the last 15 years of Frank and Betty's life. A memorial service will be planned in December at Bodega Bay in Northern California.