Frank T. Faha

Frank Faha was born January 26, 1933 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Jess and Izetta Faha.

At the age of 9, his family moved to Lakeview, Oregon. Frank graduated from Oregon State University and received his Master’s in Business at George Washington University. He met the love of his life at OSU, Gayle Griffith Faha. They enjoyed a career in the military meeting life-long friends and traveling the world. They were married 63 years.

Frank had a passion for hard work and living life to the fullest. He was loving and loyal to family and friends, a strong patriot and had a strong love for his country.

After retiring as a Colonel from the Air Force in 1980, Frank and 3 of his fellow Air Force fighter pilot friends created a successful business of Eagle Mtn. Homes.

Frank was an avid fisherman, belonging to several fishing clubs, served on the Rockwood Retirement Board, and spent many hours in the gym cheering on his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Izetta Foster, and grandson, Riley Rich. He is survived by his wife (Gayle), son, Mike (Lori) Faha, Robin (Morris) Rich, and Kate (Loren) Horning and grandkids, Maggie and Jess Rich, Jake and Abby Faha, Kelly, Alex, Lars Horning.

There are no words to express our love for Faha. He was one of a kind.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Frank’s name to Rockwood Retirement South Hill.