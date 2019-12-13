Frank Clifton, 65, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Spokane Hospice House on December 9th, 2019.

He was born on November 11, 1954, to David and Mae Clifton in Spokane. Frank is predeceased by his parents David Clifton & Mae Osborne and his brother, David Clifton. He is survived by his three sisters Ginny, Nita, and Libby; his two children, Wanita Clifton and Frank Clifton; and his 6 grandchildren, Aidan, Felicity, Cameron, Serenity, Natalie, and Frank. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Franks favorite pastime was spending time with friends and family. He loved entertaining people with his amazing guitar playing and singing at family get-togethers, and singing karaoke. He was always a crowd pleaser. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and watching various sports, especially NASCAR racing.

He will be greatly missed by so many.