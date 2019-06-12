Frances Virginia Inderrieden
Frances Virginia Inderrieden (Age 94)
She passed away June 5, 2019. Fran was born in Red Lodge, Montana in 1924. She was a loved mother of two children, Mary Jo (Gerry) and Bill (Shelley). She had four very loved grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She loved her life at the lake place and after at Good Samaritan. She lost Ray in 2017.
They were married 69 years! We loved her and pray she is once again with Ray.
