Faye Kathleen McKinney

Went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2018 at the age of 83.

Born to Clara & James Kolar in Jerome Idaho. Some of the many activities Faye was involved in thru the years were: an active member of Airway Hts. Baptist Church, greeter at the church for many years – she enjoyed giving smiles, hugs & encouragement to everyone. She was also a volunteer at the Union Gospel Mission; she spent time at the Community Center where she participated in senior activities.

She loved tending to the flowers at the community center; the flowers under her care were beautiful. Faye loved her family, friends & Church with all her heart!

Faye is survived by her eight children who loved her dearly; David McKinney, Laurel Cherry, Rick McKinney, Charles McKinney, Martha Ganey, Dennis Dortch, Gail Berube, Kay Dortch.

We will all miss her but we know that the angels will be rejoicing that she is with them in heaven. Psalms 23.

Viewing will be held from 10am to 5pm Wednesday, September 5th and 10am to 5pm Thursday, September 6th at Heritage Funeral Home.

A graveside service will take place at 1pm on September 7th at Pioneer Cemetery, 14403 Road 2 NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm on September 8th at Airway Heights Baptist Church, 12322 West Sunset Hwy, Airway Heights, WA 99001.